Republicans Announce Decision On Daniel Snyder

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 29: Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder stands on the field before a preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Redskins at FedExField on August 29, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Republicans took control of the House of Representatives on Wednesday night.

There's an NFL angle to the development.

The House is investigating Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and the Washington NFL franchise. However, when the Republicans take control of the House, that will end.

"Now that the Republicans are projected to control the House, the Republicans on the Oversight Committee have issued a statement from Ranking Member James Comer on the status of the investigation of Daniel Snyder and the Commanders when Republicans assume control: "It's over,'" Mark Maske tweeted.

"Republicans officially assume control in January. It is still expected that a final report or memo will be issued on the Democratic-led investigation of the Commanders and Daniel Snyder."

Snyder, who's owned the Washington NFL franchise for more than two decades, is reportedly considering a sale.

He and his wife have reportedly hired a firm to help facilitate a potential sale.