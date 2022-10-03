Rex Burkhead Pays Tribute To Former Nebraska Teammate

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Rex Burkhead #34 of the New England Patriots carries the ball against Rashaan Evans #54 of the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Nebraska is reeling from the loss of former offensive lineman Mark Pelini, who died Sunday night in a car crash.

Former Cornhuskers teammate Rex Burkhead mourned Pelini's passing shortly after the tragic news broke Monday.

Crushed to hear about the passing of Mark Pelini," Burkhead wrote on Twitter. "Unbelievable teammate and such a positive individual who loved some football. Prayers to the Pelini family."

Tommy Armstrong Jr. and Josh Mitchell were among other former teammates to post tributes to Pelini, who was 31 years old. The team also released a statement expressing its condolences to family, friends, and teammates.

Pelini, the nephew of former Nebraska head coach Bo Pelini, was one of three people killed in the fatal car crash on an Indiana toll road. Per Indiana State Police, an SUV hit a deer, causing a collision with a truck driving in the opposite direction.

Our thoughts go out to Pelini's family and friends.