Rex Grossman Compared To Top Recruit: NFL World Reacts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 18: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Rex Grossman #8 of the Washington Redskins in action against the New York Giants on December 18, 2011 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Redskins defeated the Giants 23-10. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

It has been a while since Rex Grossman has been mentioned in football conversations. At least that was until On3 compared a five-star quarterback recruit to him.

On3 recently compared Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold to Grossman.

"Jackson Arnold's live arm, quick release and compact build remind us of Rex Grossman," On3's scouting report says. "Like Grossman, Arnold plays with a strong base and generates considerable zip on his passes. Arnold may be more of a run threat at the same stage."

Grossman played college football at Florida. He was named the SEC Player of the Year in 2001. During that season, he completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 3,896 yards with 34 touchdowns.

Even though Grossman was a prolific quarterback at the collegiate level, Oklahoma fans aren't pleased with this player comparison for Arnold. That's probably because Grossman failed to live up to expectations in the NFL.

"We did not ask for this," an Oklahoma fan said.

"Don't make me mad," one fan tweeted.

While some fans might be disappointed with On3's comparison for Arnold, the reality is Grossman was a first-round pick coming out of college.

If Arnold can mirror the success that Grossman had in college, the Sooners will be in good hands.

Arnold is currently the No. 15 overall recruit and No. 5 quarterback from the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings.