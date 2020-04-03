Rex Ryan Apologizes For Controversial Comments He Made This Morning

On Friday morning, ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan sparked headlines with a controversial comment he made on Get Up.

During the show, Ryan lit into the Dallas Cowboys for re-signing wide receiver Amari Cooper. The Cowboys inked the former first-round pick to a five-year, $100 million deal that makes him one of the highest paid receivers in the game.

Unfortunately, Ryan took his comments a little too far when he called Cooper a “turd.” No, really, that happened. “[Amari Cooper] is the biggest disappearing act in the National Football League,” Ryan said on the show. “I wouldn’t have paid this turd.”

Immediately after he made those comments, fellow NFL analysts and even one ESPN analyst called Ryan out. A few hours after he called Cooper a “turd,” Ryan took to the ESPN airwaves once again to offer an apology.

Here’s what he said on SportsCenter, via Pro Football Talk:

“I can’t believe I said that, used that word. Obviously it was a poor choice by me to say what I said about Amari. Anybody who knows me — look, quite honestly, I think the world of every player and have a great deal of respect for every single player in the National Football League, including Amari Cooper…But what I added at the end of that, I want to apologize to Amari again and hope he accepts my apology.”

Ryan made his apology, added a few extra criticisms and then once again came around to apologizing to the star wide receiver.

The former NFL coach’s comments were correct when addressing Cooper’s play on the field. However, there was no need for Ryan to call Cooper names.

ESPN hasn’t officially commented on the matter.