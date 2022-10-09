Rex Ryan Believes NFL Head Coach Could Be Fired
Former NFL head coach turned ESPN analyst Rex Ryan knows what it's like to be fired.
The former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach can see it happening in the AFC this year.
Ryan believes one head coach could be one-and-done.
The former AFC head coach believes Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired at some point this year.
"This is a brand-new ownership group. Unless there's dramatic improvements, this guy is going to be a one-and-done coach."
The Broncos have been arguably the NFL's most disappointing team so far this year.
Much of that can be blamed on Russell Wilson, who's looked far from a top-tier (or even average) starting quarterback.
But Hackett will be the one who gets fired if things don't improve.