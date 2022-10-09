Rex Ryan Believes NFL Head Coach Could Be Fired

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: Former NFL coach & ESPN analyst Rex Ryan of 'ESPN's Sunday's NFL Countdown' speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Former NFL head coach turned ESPN analyst Rex Ryan knows what it's like to be fired.

The former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach can see it happening in the AFC this year.

Ryan believes one head coach could be one-and-done.

The former AFC head coach believes Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired at some point this year.

"This is a brand-new ownership group. Unless there's dramatic improvements, this guy is going to be a one-and-done coach."

The Broncos have been arguably the NFL's most disappointing team so far this year.

Much of that can be blamed on Russell Wilson, who's looked far from a top-tier (or even average) starting quarterback.

But Hackett will be the one who gets fired if things don't improve.