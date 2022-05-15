RGIII Goes Viral For His Jets Take: NFL World Reacts

WACO, TX - AUGUST 31: Former Baylor Bears quarterback Robert Griffin III attends a game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium on August 31, 2014 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Veteran NFL quarterback turned ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III went viral for his take on the New York Jets this week.

RGIII is very high on the Jets, calling them a "stacked" team heading into the 2022 regular season.

“GM Joe Douglas has put an offense together for Zach Wilson that features Michael Carter, Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore, and Corey Davis at wide receiver. Then you bring in C.J. Uzomah and you also have Tyler Conklin at tight end. This roster is stacked offensively.”

RGIII continued.

“When you look at them defensively, you bring in Jermaine Johnson and you partner him with Carl Lawson coming off an injury, and Quinnen Williams, mister ‘Bless you, thank you’ himself, and you bring in Sauce Gardner, and also, you get Jordan Whitehead from the Bucs.”

Can the Jets be a playoff team?

"This is not the same roster as last year and RGIII is right, it’s on Zach to take off this year. The weapons are there. I believe he will. 8-10 Ws is achievable," one fan tweeted.

"RGIII just became my favorite analyst of all time," another fan joked.

"I’m an RGIII fan but this is a fireable offense," one fan added.

The Jets are coming off a 4-13 season in 2021. Making the leap to 10 wins in 2022 would be very impressive.