Rich Eisen Reacts To Death Of Longtime ESPN Personality

Earlier this week, the sports world lost a legend. Longtime ESPN personality Hank Goldberg passed away this Monday at the age of 82.

Goldberg was well respected within the sports-media industry. He was once a legend in Miami sports reporting. He later became recognized for his sports betting expertise.

Hundreds of tributes have been pouring in since Goldberg's passing. Rich Eisen is the latest to react to this week's heartbreaking tragedy.

"One of the nicest I’ve ever met in the biz. Suzy feels the same way. Sending our condolences to his entire family," he said on Twitter.

Eisen isn't the only notable sports media member to react to Goldberg's death.

Chris Berman shared his thoughts with ESPN:

"Hank was a bigger part of ESPN's soul than anyone will ever know," he said, via ESPN.com. "His information made us smarter. His insight made us wiser. His friendship made us better people. Rest in peace Hammer, and thank you from all of us."

We're thinking of Goldberg's family and friends during this difficult time.