Richard Sherman Calls 1 Cornerback "The Standard" Heading Into This Season

TAMPA, FL - SEP 29: Newly signed Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Richard Sherman (5) smiles during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers work out on September 29, 2021 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Richard Sherman's time as a dominant cornerback is over, but he's more than happy passing the torch over to another superstar.

That star cornerback just happens to be Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams. On Friday, the All-Pro cornerback from Florida State went on a passionate rant about his résumé.

"Stack up my first 6 years in the league to ANY corner in HISTORY! 3x 1st team All Pro & 5x Pro bowler… who else did that," Ramsey tweeted.

Sherman revealed that his résumé stacks up well against Ramsey's. Nonetheless, he believes Ramsey is "the standard" at cornerback right now.

"I think @P2 [Patrick Peterson] and I can join the conversation," Sherman wrote. "But you are the Standard right now! Its your time! Shine!"

Last season, Ramsey had 77 combined tackles, 16 passes defended and four interceptions.

Since entering the league in 2016, Ramsey has made the Pro Bowl five times. He was unable to participate in this year's game because he was too busy getting ready for the Super Bowl.