Richard Sherman Reportedly Facing 4 Charges After Troubling Incident

After being held without bail in the King County Correctional Facility in Washington, Richard Sherman was released without bail on Thursday. But his legal problems aren’t over just yet.

According to NFL.com, the free agent cornerback is facing four misdemeanor charges stemming from his Wednesday arrest. The charges include criminal trespass (domestic violence designation), malicious mischief, DUI and resisting arrest.

On Wednesday, Sherman was arrested and booked for “resisting arrest, malicious mischief and burglary domestic violence”. He was also being investigated by state police for an alleged hit-and-run and DUI.

Sherman allegedly attempted to force his way into his wife’s parents home. While attempting to enter, Sherman allegedly caused damage to the door.

Officers were soon called onto the scene. And in the ensuing confrontation, police used a K-9 to assist them in getting Sherman into custody. Sherman and an officer sustained some minor injuries in the scuffle.

He has a hearing today.

Richard Sherman was released today on his own recognizance. $10,000 had been requested. He faces no felonly charges but 1 count of misdemeanor criminal trespass with a domestic violence designation, malicious mischief, DUI, resisting arrest and has another hearing Friday. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) July 15, 2021

Richard Sherman is currently a free agent but there were few reports that he was on the verge of signing a deal before this incident.

Unfortunately for him, any interest may have just evaporated after this. The video evidence against him is pretty damning, even if this is ultimately just a misunderstanding.

Regardless of what the courts decide, Sherman is likely facing a stiff penalty from the NFL if and when he returns.

Has Richard Sherman played his last down in the NFL?