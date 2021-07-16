The Spun

Richard Sherman Reportedly Facing 4 Charges After Troubling Incident

Richard Sherman takes a knee during a game for the San Francisco 49ers.SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 16: Richard Sherman #25 of the San Francisco 49ers kneels after an injury to Ahkello Witherspoon #23 during their NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

After being held without bail in the King County Correctional Facility in Washington, Richard Sherman was released without bail on Thursday. But his legal problems aren’t over just yet.

According to NFL.com, the free agent cornerback is facing four misdemeanor charges stemming from his Wednesday arrest. The charges include criminal trespass (domestic violence designation), malicious mischief, DUI and resisting arrest.

On Wednesday, Sherman was arrested and booked for “resisting arrest, malicious mischief and burglary domestic violence”. He was also being investigated by state police for an alleged hit-and-run and DUI.

Sherman allegedly attempted to force his way into his wife’s parents home. While attempting to enter, Sherman allegedly caused damage to the door.

Officers were soon called onto the scene. And in the ensuing confrontation, police used a K-9 to assist them in getting Sherman into custody. Sherman and an officer sustained some minor injuries in the scuffle.

He has a hearing today.

Richard Sherman is currently a free agent but there were few reports that he was on the verge of signing a deal before this incident.

Unfortunately for him, any interest may have just evaporated after this. The video evidence against him is pretty damning, even if this is ultimately just a misunderstanding.

Regardless of what the courts decide, Sherman is likely facing a stiff penalty from the NFL if and when he returns.

Has Richard Sherman played his last down in the NFL?


