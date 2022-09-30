Richard Sherman Not Happy With Being Called Out For Thursday Night Football Comment

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 25: Richard Sherman is seen prior to a game between the Houston Texans and the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

During last night's game between the Dolphins and Bengals, Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk called out former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman.

Sherman is part of the studio crew for Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football coverage. He shared his thoughts on Tua Tagovailoa's scary injury at halftime.

Apparently, Smith had an issue with the way Sherman addressed this situation.

"As an active player, Richard Sherman was one of the most vocal critics of Thursday Night Football, arguing that it was dangerous for players to play with so little time off between games," he tweeted. "Now he cashes a paycheck on Thursday Night Football and ignores the issue after Tua's injury."

On Friday afternoon, Sherman fired back at Smith. It's very evident that he's not happy with the ProFootballTalk editor.

"Clearly scared to tag me," Sherman responded. "If you watched the show you would know my comments on TUAs injury. To act as if me working for a network has any bearing on if the game will be played or not is asinine. We can have a face to face conversation about the issue."

Sherman was very vocal about Thursday night games over the course of his career, no one is denying that. However, calling him out seems a bit unfair.

No matter what Sherman says about Tagovailoa's situation, the reality is the Dolphins are primarily responsible for letting their quarterback play through a serious injury.