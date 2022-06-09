Richard Sherman Reportedly Tried Out For Notable Media Role

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Richard Sherman #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman clearly has his sights set on becoming a contributor for a major media network.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Sherman had a tryout to be a game analyst for FOX Sports. He's not in the running for the No. 2 job though.

Sherman is, however, expected to be a studio analyst for Amazon's Thursday Night Football coverage.

If Sherman shines in his studio role with Amazon, he could potentially call a game or two for FOX.

Sherman has proven with his podcast for Pro Football Focus that he has what it takes to be a member of the media.

Before he becomes a lead analyst for a major network, Sherman will have to work his way up the ladder.

It'll be interesting to see how Sherman handles his transition from player to broadcaster.