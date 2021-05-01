Richard Sherman Says He’s Spoken With 4 NFL Teams

It’s May 1st, and veteran defensive back Richard Sherman is still a free agent. The former star is taking his time with his decision, a decision that could dictate how his legacy is portrayed in years to come.

Sherman, who spent the 2020 season with the San Francisco 49ers, told ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith he’s been in contact with four teams this off-season: San Francisco, New Orleans, Las Vegas and believe it or not, Seattle.

Sherman was a superstar back in the day with the Seahawks, helping form the ‘Legion of Boom,’ which is well-regarded as one of the top NFL secondary’s of the past decade. A reunion with Seattle would be quite a story.

The 49ers, meanwhile, are still in the mix to re-sign the talented veteran. The Raiders and Saints have also been in contact with Sherman this off-season.

You can watch Sherman’s full interview with Smith in the video below.

Richard Sherman has played 10 NFL seasons, seven of which came with the Seattle Seahawks. He played the last three years with the San Francisco 49ers, but struggled to stay healthy in 2020, playing in just five games all season.

Sherman’s health is a concern, as is his age. When healthy, though, the veteran defensive back provides plenty of value.

Right now, it appears just the 49ers, Raiders, Saints and Seahawks are in the mix to sign Sherman this off-season. A decision could come soon.