Richard Sherman Issues Statement After Troubling Incident

For the first time since the troubling incident, Richard Sherman publicly addressed his arrest that took place early Wednesday morning.

In a public statement released on his Twitter account Friday afternoon, the free-agent cornerback expressed remorse for his actions while highlighting the importance of mental and emotional health.

“I am deeply remorseful for my actions on Tuesday night,” the vice president of the NFL Players Association wrote. “I behaved in a manner I am not proud of. I have been dealing with some personal challenges over the last several months, but that is not an excuse for how I acted.

“The importance of mental and emotional health is extremely real and I vow to get the help I need. I appreciate all of the people who have reached out in support of me and my family, including our community here in Seattle. I am grateful to have such an amazing wife, family and support system to lean on during this time.”

Richard Sherman was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with resisting arrest, malicious mischief and burglary domestic violence. These charges are a product of a disturbing incident at his wife’s parent’s house near Seattle, where the highly-intoxicated 33-year-old attempted to violently enter the home.

Sherman’s wife, Ashley, said her husband had threatened to kill himself on multiple occasions that night as well.

Recognizing Sherman as a “pillar in the community,” a King County judge released the 10-year NFL veteran without bail, per the Associated Press. The previous felony charges against him have all been downgraded to misdemeanors: criminal trespass with a domestic violence designation, malicious mischief, DUI and resisting arrest.

Hopefully Sherman and his family can get all the help they need in this difficult time.