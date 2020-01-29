The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Richard Sherman’s Comment On Jimmy Garoppolo’s “Looks” Is Going Viral

Jimmy Garoppolo meets with the media at the Super Bowl.MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 27: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during Super Bowl Opening Night presented by BOLT24 at Marlins Park on January 27, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jimmy Garoppolo is a good-looking dude. You know it, I know it, and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman knows it.

The Super Bowl-bound quarterback has faced plenty of skepticism in the wake of his eight-pass NFC Championship Game performance.

None of that skepticism is related to his appearance, though.

Sherman joked about this fact while meeting with the media on Wednesday night.

“They find something new to criticize him for every day, but they never criticize his looks,” Sherman joked.

Hey, it’s true.

We’ll see if Garoppolo can add “Super Bowl-winning quarterback” next to “really good-looking dude” on his resume on Sunday.

The 49ers and the Chiefs are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on FOX.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.