Jimmy Garoppolo is a good-looking dude. You know it, I know it, and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman knows it.

The Super Bowl-bound quarterback has faced plenty of skepticism in the wake of his eight-pass NFC Championship Game performance.

None of that skepticism is related to his appearance, though.

Sherman joked about this fact while meeting with the media on Wednesday night.

“They find something new to criticize him for every day, but they never criticize his looks,” Sherman joked.

Richard Sherman on Jimmy Garoppolo criticism: “They find something new to criticize him for every day, but they never criticize his looks.” — Taylor Wirth (@WirthTM) January 29, 2020

Hey, it’s true.

We’ll see if Garoppolo can add “Super Bowl-winning quarterback” next to “really good-looking dude” on his resume on Sunday.

The 49ers and the Chiefs are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on FOX.