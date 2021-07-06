Ricky Williams Has Telling Admission On NFL Career

Ricky Williams was one of the best running backs in college football history, finishing his Texas career with 6,279 rushing yards and 75 total touchdowns. Though he was successful in the NFL, his greatest moments were overshadowed by several suspensions.

The NFL suspended Williams repeatedly for violating its substance-abuse policy. In 2006, he missed the entire season due to suspension.

During a recent interview with Greg Bishop of Sports Illustrated, Williams opened up about his NFL career and how it could’ve been different.

Williams believes he would’ve been a Hall of Famer if the NFL was more accepting of marijuana. Any other way wouldn’t have been OK in his eyes though.

“But he rejects the notion that he should have sought only money and celebrity,” Bishop wrote, via SI.com. “To him, a bust in Canton without the rest of what he calls ‘my path’ would have been an unfulfilled life. He says he would have ‘hated myself.’”

Williams also told Bishop that he wouldn’t have won the Heisman Trophy in 1998 without marijuana.

The NFL’s harsh treatment of Ricky Williams was uninformed and misguided—depending on how one views the evolution of cannabis reform https://t.co/yIPEDQoZWl pic.twitter.com/fs3PwgfTcd — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 6, 2021

Williams finished his NFL career with over 10,000 rushing yards and 74 total touchdowns. He earned All-Pro honors in 2002 and proved that he could carry a backfield during his time with the Miami Dolphins.

Now, he’s using his platform to support professional athletes who use marijuana. Over the weekend, he defended United States track star Sha’Carri Richardson on social media.