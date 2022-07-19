Ricky Williams Opens Up About Playing Days: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 05: Running back Ricky Williams #34 of the Miami Dolphins carries the ball during a NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Sun Life Stadium on December 5, 2010 in Miami, Florida. Cleveland defeated Miami 13-10. (Photo by Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images) Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images

Ricky Williams' NFL career might've gone differently if he was playing today.

The league seems to be much more open to marijuana use, which wasn't the case during his time in the league.

Williams, who starred at Texas before playing for the Saints, Dolphins and Ravens, recently opened up about marijuana use in the NFL.

"I played a long time ago and I played for a long time. So things have changed a lot when I first got into the league.

My rookie year, a Hall of Fame player on the team, he’s in the Hall of Fame now, invited me over to his house and he gave me the speech about how to take care of yourself in the NFL. And he pulled out some cannabis, crushed it up, split a blunt, opened it up, put the cannabis in there, took a Vicodin, crushed it up, sprinkled the Vico in there, rolled up the blunt and passed it to me. That was a vet, teaching me as a rookie, how to take care of myself in the NFL," Williams told USA TODAY.

"Guys like him and Josh Gordon.....I just don't get it," one fan tweeted.

"2008 - "hes a drug addict bum who threw away his life" 2022 - "ricky is a pioneer" if only people had this same energy when he was playing..." another fan added.

Williams also spoke about the Dolphins, telling fans to believe in Tua Tagovailoa.

It's a huge year for Tua and the Dolphins, that is for sure.