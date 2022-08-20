Rob Gronkowski Asked If He Could Beat Tom Brady In UFC Fight
Rob Gronkowski is on the long list of current and former NFL players you'd definitely want to avoid in a fight. At 6-foot-6, 260 pounds, Gronk is one massive human being.
Gronkowski has an interest in fighting, too. This Saturday night, the all-time NFL great will attending UFC 278. You can even stream UFC 278 with The Gronks on ESPN+.
Ahead of tonight's card, Gronkowski was asked which NFL players he could beat in an MMA fight. He didn't hesitate with a resounding "yes" when asked if he could beat Tom Brady in a fight.
We have a feeling Gronkowski would make quick work of Brady in the Octagon, but we've doubted Brady before and we were wrong. Maybe he's a better fighter than we think.
Gronk will be attending UFC 278 this Saturday night.