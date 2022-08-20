Rob Gronkowski Asked If He Could Beat Tom Brady In UFC Fight

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 23: Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talk prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium on November 23, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowski is on the long list of current and former NFL players you'd definitely want to avoid in a fight. At 6-foot-6, 260 pounds, Gronk is one massive human being.

Gronkowski has an interest in fighting, too. This Saturday night, the all-time NFL great will attending UFC 278. You can even stream UFC 278 with The Gronks on ESPN+.

Ahead of tonight's card, Gronkowski was asked which NFL players he could beat in an MMA fight. He didn't hesitate with a resounding "yes" when asked if he could beat Tom Brady in a fight.

We have a feeling Gronkowski would make quick work of Brady in the Octagon, but we've doubted Brady before and we were wrong. Maybe he's a better fighter than we think.

Gronk will be attending UFC 278 this Saturday night.