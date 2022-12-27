Rob Gronkowski Has Brutally Honest Admission On Football Decision

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to their NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Contrary to constant speculation, Rob Gronkowski hasn't stepped out of retirement this season.

When announcing a new deal with FanDuel last week, the former tight end told Kay Adams that he's not returning during the stretch run. Yet Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth frequently noted during the Tampa Bay Bay Buccaneers' Sunday Night Football win that their offense isn't the same without Gronkowski.

On Monday, Adams asked Gronk if those comments sparked any desire to help the team. He answered that, despite missing his teammates, he's "going to sit back and enjoy the compliments."

"I don’t really have an itch to go back," Gronkowski said. "If I did, I’m sure I would have went back already instead of Week 17 after a blizzard… I’m not really prepared right now to go back at all either. My mindset, mentally or physically, I’m not prepared at all."

Gronkowski previously told Adams last week there's a "slight chance" he'll play again next season. That led to speculation of the 33-year-old reuniting with Tom Brady on another team.

Brady might not be ready to retire, but Gronkowski seems fine without football.

"I'm happy," he said, "As long as I'm working, doing something, keeping my mind going, then things are good."