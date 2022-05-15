Rob Gronkowski Hinting At Retirement: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Is Rob Gronkowski hinting at retirement on Sunday afternoon?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star tight end has yet to commit to the 2022 NFL season. Gronkowski has admitted that if he comes back for another season, it'll be with the Buccaneers. However, Gronkowski might be leaning toward retirement.

On Sunday, Gronkowski replied to (former?) teammate Leonard Fournette.

Gronkowski likes to have some fun on social media, so he's probably just doing that here. However, at this point, it should not be surprising if the All-Pro tight end decides to call it a career.

Few players in recent NFL history, if any, have taken as much of a beating over the years as Gronkowski.

"You better put them cleats on and quit playing with me," one fan joked.

"Two things keep Gronk from being the greatest ever 1) he could never stay healthy 2) as dominant as he could be I don’t think he ever truly loved football as much as he loves partying," another fan suggested.

Maybe Gronkowski will just wait a long time before returning. He could always sit out for part of the 2022 season and then return for the playoff push.