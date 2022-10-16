Rob Gronkowski Lands New Job: Fans React

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Hollywood Reporter Celebration of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards Season and Unveiling of the Golden Globe Ambassadors at Catch on November 14, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

Rob Gronkowski is officially back in football - well, sort of.

Gronkowski, the longtime NFL tight end, has landed a new job in football this Saturday.

The 33-year-old is re-joining FOX Sports. He will be with the team on FOX NFL Kickoff and throughout the day on FOX NFL Sunday.

"Welcome back to the team, @RobGronkowski! Gronk will be kickin' it with the crew throughout the season on FOX NFL KICKOFF and FOX NFL SUNDAY," FOX Sports: NFL announced on Twitter.

Gronk himself is clearly happy that he's getting back in the sport, albeit as an analyst.

"I’m Back!!! See you Sunday! @NFLonFOX," Gronk tweeted.

Let's look at what fans are saying about the latest Rob Gronkowski news:

"Damn it," a fan said. "You made my heart stop for a second thinking you were coming back!"

"The NFL misses you," a fan wrote.

"You should be back with the Bucs. Tom needs ya. One last SB," one fan commented.

It's not the return news NFL fans are hoping for, but it will be nice to see Gronkowski closely associated with football again.