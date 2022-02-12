Legendary quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL a few days ago, but will he stay retired?

His longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski doesn’t think so. In a recent conversation with USA Today, Gronk suggested he thinks Brady will come back to the NFL in a few years.

“The guy can play at any age,” Gronk said of Brady. “If he’s 50 years old he can still come back. I think he’s going to come back but in a couple of years. The guy’s a beast. He can play anytime.”

Fans took to social media following Gronk’s comments to react to the potential Brady news. One fan doesn’t see why Brady would stop if he can still play at a high level.

“If you’re still able to be mvp caliber why wouldn’t you just keep stacking your money and records,” the fan said.

If you’re still able to be mvp caliber why wouldn’t you just keep stacking your money and records https://t.co/CZ5CJWHbTz — Sandy (@JNCO_suave) February 12, 2022

At least a few fans are ready for Brady’s dominance over the NFL to finally end.

“Stoppppppppppppp,” one fan said.

Others just used a simple video to get their point across.

Check it out.

Gronk helping Brady in a couple years https://t.co/Uyq0yghYiw pic.twitter.com/aQjOWL24l7 — Renaissance Man (@Billsfandiehard) February 12, 2022

As for himself, Gronk wasn’t ready to commit to playing in the 2022 season or walking away from the game just yet.

“I’ll figure all that out in the future,’’ he said. “Let everything play out, then make a move. So I’m just relaxing, letting my body heal, have a good time, have some laughs.”

Will Gronk and Brady play together again?