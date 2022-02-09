Rob Gronkowski Names The 1 QB He’d Like To Play With

Following the retirement of Tom Brady last week, the football world assumed Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski might retire as well.

He stepped away from the game a few years ago after his tenure with the New England Patriots. However, he came back to the game for two years with Tom Brady down in Tampa.

Gronk previously said he only wanted to catch passes from Brady during his career. However, with Brady officially calling it a career, does Gronk want to keep playing?

In a recent interview, Gronk was asked to name the one quarterback he’d like to play with now that Brady is retired. He went with Joe Burrow.

Here’s more via Mass Live:

“I kinda like this young buck quarterback. He’s in the Super Bowl now: It’s Joe Burrow, man,” Gronkowski said. “I watched him in college. I just love the way he presents himself out on the football field. In the pocket he’s just so calm and he just slings it out on the field.”

So, why Joe Burrow? Well, Gronk loves Burrow’s “swag.”

“I just love his swag, too. If I had to pick a quarterback it’d be the young buck Joe Burrow,” Gronkowski reiterated. “He’s killing it right now in the game.”

Could the Bengals be a potential landing spot for Gronkowski ahead of the 2022 season?