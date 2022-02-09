Earlier this week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski was asked which quarterback he’d like to play with, now that Tom Brady is retired.

Gronk didn’t even hesitate before mentioning Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. “I kinda like this young buck quarterback. He’s in the Super Bowl now: It’s Joe Burrow, man,” Gronkowski said.

“I watched him in college. I just love the way he presents himself out on the football field. In the pocket he’s just so calm and he just slings it out on the field. I just love his swag, too. If I had to pick a quarterback it’d be the young buck Joe Burrow. He’s killing it right now in the game.”

It didn’t take long for fans to start reacting to the news on social media. Fans are even willing to forgive Rob Gronkowski’s many commercials that appear on just about every channel.

“If Gronk signs with the Bengals I’ll take back everything I ever said about those stupid USAA commercials,” one fan said.

Other fans know great quarterback play can help in luring free agents.

“The Burrow effect. Let it begin,” another fan said.

Opposing fans aren’t too happy with the news, though.

“Burrow already got guys wanting to play with him. Sigh,” another fan said.

Burrow is quickly becoming one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Even the rest of the NFL is starting to pay attention to the Cincinnati Bengals as a result.