Rob Gronkowski Reveals If He'll Consider Coming Out Of Retirement

Rob Gronkowski's playing days are over - or at least we think they are. But there's plenty of speculation Gronk will come out of retirement, perhaps as soon as this upcoming season.

However, when asked this Tuesday about the possibility of un-retiring, Gronkowski makes it clear he's done with the game.

"I'm done with football," he said. "Love the game. Love the game. And definitely blessed with all the opportunities the game of football has given me.... But done with football and stepping my feet into the business."

That's easy to say now. It's going to become much tougher to stay retired once the 2022 NFL season gets going.

And we have a feeling Tom Brady will be in his ear for the rest of the offseason, attempting to persuade Gronkowski to put on the pads one more time.

Will Gronkowski one day come out of retirement?