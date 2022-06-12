Rob Gronkowski Speculation Continues: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to their NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Will we see Rob Gronkowski playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022?

The legendary NFL tight end has yet to make a decision on the 2022 season. Gronkowski has made it clear that if he comes back, it'll be with Tom Brady and the Bucs.

This week, Brady was asked about Gronkowski's decision. Brady made it clear that he wants Gronkowski to play, but it's totally up to the tight end.

The speculation continues.

“I think it’s just obviously totally up to him and we’d all obviously love to play with him but he’s got to make the best decision for himself and he knows that. Anyone who cares about him knows that he’s doing what’s right for him which is trying to figure it out. We don’t have training camp for about six weeks so whatever he’s got to do to figure it out and I think we’ll be hopeful if he does and if he doesn’t we still got to go out there and figure out what to do," Brady told reporters.

Will we see Gronk back on the field in 2022?

"I think Rob took a physical beating last year and is not sure if he is wanting to endure that again. We will see but I hope he comes back," one fan predicted.

"He’s not leaving Brady in what is almost certainly his final season… c’mon," one fan added.

Brady, Gronk and the Bucs fell to the Rams in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs last year.

They'll attempt to make a run at a Super Bowl this season.