Rob Gronkowski's Agent Reacts To His Retirement Decision

Tight end Rob Gronkowski is retiring again, according to Jordan Schultz.

After winning three Super Bowls in nine years with the New England Patriots, Gronkowski stepped away after the 2018 season. However, he returned to reunite with Tom Brady for two more seasons in Tampa Bay.

Gronkowski's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN's Adam Schefter that another comeback is feasible.

"It would not surprise me if Tom Brady calls him during the season to come back and Rob answers the call," Rosenhaus said. "This is just my opinion but I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season."

The 33-year-old could still immensely help Brady, or another NFL quarterback, if he desired. Gronkowski recorded 802 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games for the Buccaneers last season.

But if he does stay retired this time, the Pro Football Hall of Fame should call in five years.

Gronkowki is third among all tight ends with 93 career touchdowns, and that's not including the playoffs. His 15 postseason scores trail only Jerry Rice, Emmitt Smith, Thurman Thomas, and Franco Harris among total touchdown catches and runs.

Tampa Bay still has Cameron Brate, and veterans such as Jimmy Graham, Eric Ebron, and Jared Cook remain unsigned. However, Brady and Co. would likely welcome Gronk back with open arms if he wanted to unpack his cleats one more time.