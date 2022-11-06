Rob Gronkowski's Comment On Ex-Girlfriend Goes Viral

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Hollywood Reporter Celebration of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards Season and Unveiling of the Golden Globe Ambassadors at Catch on November 14, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

Rob Gronkowski is currently in a happy, committed relationship with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and former New England Patriots cheerleader Camille Kostek.

However, the former NFL tight end has some notable ex-girlfriends, as well.

Sunday morning, Gronkowski had a brutally honest response when asked by FOX's pregame show if the Buccaneers are missing him this season.

"My ex-girlfriends miss me," Gronkowski replied in typical form.

Well said, Gronk!



The former NFL tight end appears to be pretty happy with his retirement life. He reportedly did not spend any of his contract money, rather living off endorsements.

Getty Images.

Gronkowski and Kostek, meanwhile, have been dating for several years. They first met during a charity outing with the New England Patriots.