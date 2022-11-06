Rob Gronkowski's Comment On Ex-Girlfriend Goes Viral
Rob Gronkowski is currently in a happy, committed relationship with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and former New England Patriots cheerleader Camille Kostek.
However, the former NFL tight end has some notable ex-girlfriends, as well.
Sunday morning, Gronkowski had a brutally honest response when asked by FOX's pregame show if the Buccaneers are missing him this season.
"My ex-girlfriends miss me," Gronkowski replied in typical form.
Well said, Gronk!
The former NFL tight end appears to be pretty happy with his retirement life. He reportedly did not spend any of his contract money, rather living off endorsements.
Gronkowski and Kostek, meanwhile, have been dating for several years. They first met during a charity outing with the New England Patriots.