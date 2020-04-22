The Spun

Camille Kostek at the Super Bowl.

Rob Gronkowski is officially a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The former New England Patriots tight end decided to come out of retirement. The Bucs were the only team he wanted to play for in 2020 (they can probably thank Tom Brady for that).

New England is sending Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick in the NFL Draft to Tampa Bay for a fourth-round selection. The former All-Pro tight end is reunited with his quarterback.

“I’m back. I always said when I have that feeling and it feels right, I will be ready to take the field again. And I have that feeling. I’m ready,” Gronkowski told FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer in a text message.

Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Camille Kostek, posted some new photos on Instagram with an appropriate caption.

“Down by the bay,” she wrote.

down by the bay

Tampa Bay has become quite the star-studded town in recent weeks. Tom Brady and Gisele have moved into Derek Jeter’s old house. It’s unclear where Gronkowski and Kostek will live, but maybe they’ll be close to Brady and Gisele.

Gronkowski had reportedly been training for weeks to get back into football shape. He’s been doing some dancing with Kostek, too.

We’ll probably be seeing a lot more of Gronk dancing in Tampa Bay this fall.

