Rob Lowe’s Tweet About His “NFL” Hat Is Going Viral

Rob Lowe was just looking to enjoy Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers.

But if he wanted to stay out of the spotlight, he made the wrong hat choice.

The beloved actor donned a hat with the ‘NFL’ logo on it. It’s a fairly uncommon hat. In fact, most didn’t even know it was for sale before Lowe was seen wearing it.

But Lowe and the ‘NFL’ hat have gone viral since Sunday’s big game. Fortunately, Lowe is being a good sport about it.

He responded to the viral attention on Monday, via Twitter. Lowe channeled his inner ‘Chris Traeger’ character from the NBC show Parks and Recreation.

“‘I LITERALLY love football! And teams. Every one of them! They are all wonderful! Go teams!’ -Chris Traeger,” Lowe wrote on Twitter.

”I LITERALLY love football! And teams. Every one of them! They are all wonderful! Go teams!”

-Chris Traeger pic.twitter.com/u9y6B4EkE6 — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) January 21, 2020

That’s a pretty spot-on Chris Traeger take. Parks and Recreation fans are loving the throwback response.

It’s still unclear who Lowe was going to support on Sunday. Maybe he really is just a fan of the NFL and enjoys the game itself.

But either way, Sunday’s NFC Championship Game wasn’t exactly a thriller. The 49ers dominated the Packers in a 37-20 blowout.

Now, the 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. It’s still unlikely Lowe chooses a side.

Maybe the famous actor will treat fans with his NFL hat once again.