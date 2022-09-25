Robert Griffin III Has Shocking Pick For NFL's Best Team

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 7: Quarterback Robert Griffin III #10 of the Washington Redskins looks on before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on December 7, 2015 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Who's the best team in the National Football League through the first three weeks of the 2022 season?

Robert Griffin III's pick is in - and it's a shocking one.

Yes, the Miami Dolphins are 3-0, following Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills, but are they really the league's best team?

Almost everyone would say no to that, except for RGIII on Sunday night.

"The Miami Dolphins are the best team in the NFL," he announced on Sunday.

Most fans are not in agreement with the former NFL quarterback, though 3-0 is 3-0.

Perhaps the Dolphins will prove everyone wrong - and RGIII right - this year.