Robert Griffin III Has Surprising Pick For 'Stacked' Team

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 7: Quarterback Robert Griffin III #10 of the Washington Redskins looks on before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on December 7, 2015 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

When you hear the word "stacked team," you probably don't think of the New York Jets.

But that's how Robert Griffin III is referring to the AFC East team heading into the 2022 season.

RGIII has high hopes for the New York Jets following free agency and the NFL Draft.

“The Jets – I think they have to win 10 games. That’s the bottom line. It’s time. The fans deserve it,” Griffin said on ESPN’s NFL Live.

Griffin is a big fan of what the Jets have done.

“GM Joe Douglas has put an offense together for Zach Wilson that features Michael Carter, Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore, and Corey Davis at wide receiver. Then you bring in C.J. Uzomah and you also have Tyler Conklin at tight end. This roster is stacked offensively.”

He continued.

“When you look at them defensively, you bring in Jermaine Johnson and you partner him with Carl Lawson coming off an injury, and Quinnen Williams, mister ‘Bless you, thank you’ himself, and you bring in Sauce Gardner, and also, you get Jordan Whitehead from the Bucs.”

It could come down to Zach Wilson in New York. Is the second-year quarterback able to make a jump or not?