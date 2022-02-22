Robert Griffin III Has Surprising Team In Mind For Tom Brady

Earlier this month, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons in the league with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite his retirement, all of the talk on sports shows is where Brady could play next – if he decides to come out of retirement. On Tuesday morning, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III had an interesting landing spot for Brady: the Indianapolis Colts.

“Indy is a great team for Tom Brady to play for,” he said earlier today. “They have all of the pieces in place, a great defense, a great running back in Jonathan Taylor that he can lean on, an offensive line to protect him. It’s indoors so at this stage in his career he wouldn’t have to worry about weather as much as he has.”

Griffin also suggested that Brady could atone for his previous sins of Deflategate by signing with the Colts.

“Tom Brady is retired. BUT if he decides to come back, The Indianapolis Colts would be a great fit for him. If he can get over the whole Deflategate thing,” he said.

It would be weird to see Brady in a Colts uniform given everything that went on during his time with the Patriots.

However, the Colts do have one of the best rosters in the NFL and are ready to win now.

Will Brady come back to the league?