Robert Griffin III Makes Feelings On Tua's Situation Very Clear

Robert Griffin III added to the public's growing concern about Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered another concussion on Sunday.

Tagovailoa entered the concussion protocol for the second time this season. It was initially believed he sustained another one earlier in the season, but the Miami Dolphins said he left the Week 3 game with a back injury.

When discussing Tagovailoa's situation on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown, Griffin said his worries go beyond the quarterback's availability for Miami's next game against the New England Patriots.

"You've got to put the person before the player," Griffin said. "I'm more concerned about Tua and his longevity of life than I am about whether he's gonna play on Sunday."

The former quarterback noted former players who retired because of head injuries and harmed themselves or others while suffering from CTE. Griffin doesn't believe Tagovailoa should return any time soon.

"He should not play for the rest of the regular season," RGIII said. "Whether you call it two concussions or three, two incidents or three incidents, it's a repeat."

Griffin added that Tagovailoa appeared to get hurt on a "routine play," but the accumulation of hits is taking a toll.

Hopefully the Dolphins and team doctors share those concerns for Tua's long-term health amid a tight playoff race.