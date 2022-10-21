Robert Griffin III Makes Thoughts On Cowboys Clear After Dak Prescott's Return

WACO, TX - AUGUST 31: Former Baylor Bears quarterback Robert Griffin III attends a game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium on August 31, 2014 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott returned to practice and wasn't listed on Friday's injury report, signifying his return this weekend.

While Robert Griffin III is excited to see Prescott in action again, he doesn't think the Dallas Cowboys should abandon an approach that led them to win four of five games behind Cooper Rush.

"Rush Hour is over in Dallas and Dak Attack is BACK IN BUSINESS," Griffin wrote on Twitter. "There shouldn’t have been a debate in the first place, but the Dallas Cowboys can’t change their philosophy with Dak back. Run the offense through the RBs and stay on the attack with Micah Parsons and the defense."

Dallas ranks eighth in total defense while allowing the third-fewest points per game (16.3) this season. Parsons has procured six of their NFL-leading 24 sacks.

While Rush registered a subdued 956 passing yards in five starts, the two-headed backfield monster of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard helped keep the offense afloat.

Of course, Prescott's return opens up more possibilities in the passing game.

Dallas led the NFL in total offensive yards and points scored last season behind the league's second-ranked passing attack. While the Cowboys proved capable of winning close, low-scoring games, they don't necessarily need to keep following that blueprint anymore.

It'll be interesting to see how much leeway Prescott gets in his return. If he's 100 percent, the quarterback has a chance to make instant noise against a poor Detroit Lions defense that's allowed 34 points per game.

The Cowboys, who haven't exceeded 25 points this season, could bring out the scoring fireworks with Prescott reigniting the air game. But it's good to know they can also ride their running backs and an elite defense to victory if needed.