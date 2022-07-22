Robert Griffin III Names 5 QBs That "Need" To Go On Super Bowl Run

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

There'll be plenty of quarterbacks dealing with "championship or bust" expectations this season, but Robert Griffin III believes there are five in particular who need to go on a Super Bowl run this year.

At the top of Griffin's list is Buffalo Bills gunslinger Josh Allen.

Allen was nearly flawless last postseason, completing 65.4 percent of his passes for 637 yards with nine touchdowns in just a two-game stretch. However, Buffalo's defense was unable to stop Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Second on Griffin's list is Russell Wilson, who was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos this offseason. He'll need to produce strong results from the get-go.

The rest of Griffin's top five consists of Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys, Ryan Tannehill of the Tennessee Titans, and Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals.

It's a bit of a surprise to see Prescott in the No. 3 spot. Considering he plays for the Cowboys, he may have to jump up a spot or two on the list.

As for Tannehill, he had a disappointing performance in the playoffs last season. He simply needs to be better.

Murray, meanwhile, has to be on this list because he just signed a massive contract extension. The Cardinals want to know that they invested in a quarterback who can have success in the postseason.