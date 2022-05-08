Robert Griffin III Wants To Play For Cowboys: NFL World Reacts

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 7: Quarterback Robert Griffin III #10 of the Washington Redskins looks on before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on December 7, 2015 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III has a team in mind for the 2022 NFL regular season.

Griffin III, a Texas native, would like to play for the Dallas Cowboys next season, backing up star quarterback Dak Prescott in the NFC East.

"I’ve been reached out to from a plethora of teams," Griffin said. "Going back home to Texas with the Dallas Cowboys, I know a lot of Washington fans don’t want to hear that, but that would be a great situation for me."

Griffin explained his situation to NFL Network host Rich Eisen.

Does it make sense? Perhaps.

The Cowboys could use more of a veteran presence at the backup quarterback spot. And Griffin, of course, is already pretty familiar with the landscape of the division, having begun his career in Washington.

"I like the idea bc they have similar play style. You wouldn’t have to change the offense if RG3 had to go in the game," one fan tweeted.

"I believe he is more dangerous than Rush..and knowing Jerry is so cheap with his back up QB contracts and Grier cant get loose from PS team...I thinkRG3 or Kap is good for me," another Cowboys fan wrote.

"I don’t wanna spend too much time on this but let me just ask this question. Would you be more comfortable with RGIII or Cooper as your back up? Me personally.. I think if he’s healthy .. RGIII," another fan added on Twitter.

Where do you see RG3 landing in 2022?