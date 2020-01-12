Kyle Shanahan Gives Honest Answer About DC Robert Saleh’s Browns Candidacy After Dominant Performance

Kyle Shanahan doesn’t want to lose defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to the Cleveland Browns. The 40-year old is one of many candidates who have interviewed for the final NFL head coaching job.

Over the last few days, Saleh hasn’t had as much momentum as guys like New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who interviewed yesterday, and Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski. The latter was reportedly a favorite of Browns’ executive Paul DePodesta last time the job opened.

If you want to measure Stefanski vs. another candidate on the team’s list though, today didn’t go all too well for him.

Saleh’s defensive held Stefanski’s offense to just 147 yards and 10 points. Three of those came on a field goal after the Vikings defense picked off Jimmy Garoppolo and set up the offense in range.

The Vikings could only muster seven first downs and 21 rushing yards on the game. The 49ers defense also forced two turnovers.

After the game, Shanahan had a pretty honest quote about the possibility of losing Robert Saleh to Cleveland after the game the 49ers defense just had.

Shanahan on Saleh possibly going to the Browns: "Hopefully the decision isn't made on that game" — Niners Nation (@NinersNation) January 12, 2020

Niners star Richard Sherman also weighed in on the Saleh-Browns speculation, and even addressed the Saleh vs. Stefanski storyline entering the game.

He supports his defensive coordinator’s candidacy, and referenced the NFL’s lack of minority head coaches, which continues to be a major issue and was discussed at length by just about every ESPN and FS1 show this week.

Very interesting words by Sherman on Saleh’s chance to win the Browns Head coaching job! Even Sherman knows about this head coaching search. #Browns pic.twitter.com/kSNbL9JAf6 — Edward E. Rivera (@EdwardERivera) January 12, 2020

Robert Saleh is believed to be the first Arab-American coordinator in NFL history, as detailed in a profile by the San Francisco Chronicle. He would almost certainly be the first to reach the head coaching ranks.

The Browns have continually pushed back their timeline on the hire. The latest report by Mary Kay Cabot states that a decision should come on Sunday.