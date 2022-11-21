Robert Saleh Has Telling Answer On If Zach Wilson Will Remain Jets Starting Quarterback

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 23: Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets looks on from the sideline in a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 23, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Following Sunday's 10-3 loss to the New York Jets, head coach Robert Saleh said benching Zach Wilson was the "furthest thing" from his mind.

That's apparently no longer the case.

Via SNY's Connor Hughes, Saleh said Monday that he's "keeping everything on the table" to consider "what's best" for the team. He wouldn't commit to Wilson starting Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears until he finishes evaluating the game film.

Wilson had a brutal Week 11 performance, completing nine of 22 passes for 77 yards. The Jets offense mustered two total yards during the second half and finished the game with 10 punts, the last of which New England returned for a game-winning touchdown in the closing seconds.

Last year's No. 2 pick has the worst completion percentage (55.6) of all starting quarterbacks, and only rookie Kenny Pickett has a lower quarterback rating than his 72.6. Although Saleh said Sunday he didn't plan on benching Wilson, he also called his team's offensive performance "dogs---."

Buoyed by the league's sixth-ranked defense, the 6-4 Jets have a chance to earn their first playoff berth since 2011. However, shaky quarterback play could hold them back.

Turning to Joe Flacco or Mike White may improve Gang Green's immediate outlook, but it'd force the franchise to reconsider its quarterback situation for 2023 and beyond.

Saleh has a big decision to make before Sunday's game.