Robert Saleh Is Taking Receipts: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh of the San Francisco 49ers looks on against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Robert Saleh is keeping track of everyone who dares to criticize the New York Jets.

Following Week 1's 24-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the second-year head coach told the doubters that he won't forget them once his team turns the corner.

"We're all taking receipts on all the people who continually mock and say that we ain't going to do anything. I'm taking receipts," Saleh said. "I'm going to be more than happy to share them when it's all said and done."

Saleh's comments gave him a lot more material to save. Fans didn't seem scared by his warning.

ESPN's Mike Greenberg, a noted Jets fan, yelled at Saleh to "win a freaking game" to avoid criticism.

Saleh can also print a hefty receipt from Monday night's ManningCast. Peyton Manning mocked the Jets for having Joe Flacco throw 59 times on Sunday.

The Jets have given skeptics plenty to talk about over the years. They haven't reached the playoffs since 2011, and they went 4-13 in Saleh's first season as head coach.

Saleh can take a victory lap and create his own Freezing Cold Takes account if the Jets ever transform into a contender. However, he's provided fans and pundits more ammunition if they continue their losing ways.