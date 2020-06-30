Rodney Harrison Explains Why He’s Concerned About The NFL Season

Next month, NFL players are scheduled to arrive to their team facilities to begin training camp. While that might sound encouraging, the reality is there are so many hurdles the league will have to overcome to have a successful season.

The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t going away anytime soon in the United States. There are plenty of hotspots in the country right now, such as Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and Texas.

As of now, the NFL hasn’t changed its schedule regarding when the regular season will begin. Nonetheless, NBC broadcaster Rodney Harrison is starting to doubt whether or not football will be played this fall.

“In football, you have to breathe on people,” Harrison told Mike Florio on PFT PM. “You have to tackle people, you spit on people. Guys have cuts, guys cough. You can’t tell me if I have two or three kids at home or an elderly parent that lives with me that I’m going to be comfortable practicing an entire week not knowing what the other guys are going to. I’m not going to feel comfortable coming home. I don’t know how we’re going to have a season.”

Harrison is a well-respected figure in the NFL due to his contributions both on the field and in the broadcast booth.

Sports fans want to see football this wall, that’s for sure. However, it’s tough to justify players competing against each other when there are health guidelines in place encouraging people to practice social distancing.

Since this is a fluid situation, the NFL will have to be flexible with its 2020 schedule. Even then it might be enough to keep the season afloat.

For those desperately wanting to see football this fall, make sure to do your part to slow down the spread of the virus.