Rodney Harrison Urges Players To Take Care Of Themselves: Fans React

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 31: NBC studio analyst Rodney Harrison looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Longtime NFL star turned analyst for NBC Rodney Harrison is urging players to take care of themselves amid the Tua Tagovailoa fallout.

Harrison, who works for one of the NFL's broadcasting partners in NBC, did not hold back his thoughts.

“Please take care of yourself. Don’t depend on the NFL. Don’t depend on anybody. If something’s wrong with your head, report it," Harrison said on NBC.

NFL fans are pretty impressed by the message from Harrison on Sunday night.

"Great message from Rodney Harrison! It’s not worth it,' former NFL palyer Darius Butler tweeted.

"So much respect for Rodney Harrison. Great message, my man," another fan wrote.

"Respect your elders. Respect those that have done it the wrong way. My man," another fan added.

"Rodney Harrison played through head injuries, in the years before the NFL took concussions as seriously as it now does. He urges all players to speak up if they aren't feeling right," another fan added.

Harrison did not hold back his thoughts on what could happen to players if they don't take care of themselves.

"CTE takes you to a dark place and I want to let these young players to know it's not worth it. Please take care of yourself. Don't depend on the NFL. Don't depend on anybody. If something's wrong with your head, report it," Harrison said.

Well said, Rodney.