Roger Goodell Addresses Brian Flores Lawsuit: NFL World Reacts

roger goodell speaks to nfl reportersATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 30: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a press conference during Super Bowl LIII Week at the NFL Media Center inside the Georgia World Congress Center on January 30, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores‘ lawsuit against the league during his media session at the Super Bowl Wednesday.

Flores filed suit last week, accusing the NFL of racist hiring practices and singling out two teams–the New York Giants and Denver Broncos–for allegedly hosting him on “sham” interviews to fulfill the Rooney Rule. Flores also accused Dolphins owner Stephen Ross of offering him money to lose games during the 2019 season.

Goodell told reporters that Flores’ allegations were “very disturbing.” In regards to the tanking claims, Goodell promised the league will deal with them “very seriously.”

Let’s just say his words are being met with a lot of eye rolls and head shaking from NFL media types. Keep in mind, Goodell is saying this after the league released a statement shortly after Flores’ lawsuit went public, calling the suit “without merit.”

Who knows what, if anything, the NFL will find in its investigation. No one should trust what the league says on any matters where its personal reputation may be at stake.

All Goodell is trying to do, at all times, is protect the shield.

