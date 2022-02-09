NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores‘ lawsuit against the league during his media session at the Super Bowl Wednesday.

Flores filed suit last week, accusing the NFL of racist hiring practices and singling out two teams–the New York Giants and Denver Broncos–for allegedly hosting him on “sham” interviews to fulfill the Rooney Rule. Flores also accused Dolphins owner Stephen Ross of offering him money to lose games during the 2019 season.

Goodell told reporters that Flores’ allegations were “very disturbing.” In regards to the tanking claims, Goodell promised the league will deal with them “very seriously.”

Let’s just say his words are being met with a lot of eye rolls and head shaking from NFL media types. Keep in mind, Goodell is saying this after the league released a statement shortly after Flores’ lawsuit went public, calling the suit “without merit.”

They're going to punish some patsy team(s) for tanking and pretend it was about racism instead https://t.co/KRSC30QrPK — Mario Puig (@rotowiremario) February 9, 2022

So disturbing the league called them "without merit" when they first surfaced. https://t.co/CtyQ5q0qMB — Neil Greenberg (@ngreenberg) February 9, 2022

Lol but he knows everything terrible Snyder has done and has swept it under the rug. How can anyone take anything he says seriously? https://t.co/IlIsOjEsAn — Eric Nathan (@BarstoolNate) February 9, 2022

The NFL said Flores' claims were "without merit" the day the lawsuit hit. https://t.co/lmxEz09tXi — Moneybagg Yo(hannes) 🇪🇷 (@AronYohannes) February 9, 2022

"We won't tolerate racism. We won't tolerate discrimination." Roger Goodell just said that. That just came out of his mouth. — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) February 9, 2022

Back to the tape. This is gross. — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) February 9, 2022

It would be nice if they also remove the obvious incentive to tank. https://t.co/YRUOeFUFQb — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 9, 2022

Who knows what, if anything, the NFL will find in its investigation. No one should trust what the league says on any matters where its personal reputation may be at stake.

All Goodell is trying to do, at all times, is protect the shield.