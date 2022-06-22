Roger Goodell Addresses Dan Snyder: NFL World Reacts

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 30: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a press conference during Super Bowl LIII Week at the NFL Media Center inside the Georgia World Congress Center on January 30, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell testified during Wednesday's House Oversight committee hearing revealing preliminary findings of an investigation of the Washington Commanders' workplace.

On Tuesday, the Washington Post reported that a team employee accused owner Daniel Snyder of sexual assaulting her in 2009. The team reportedly agreed to pay her $1.6 million as part of a confidential settlement.

While testifying under oath remotely, Goodell said the Commanders did not inform the league of these allegations. Later in the hearing, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib asked the commissioner if he'd remove Snyder from ownership.

"I don't have the authority to remove him," Goodell replied.

This led to some frustration and confusion among fans wondering how Goodell doesn't have any power in this situation.

Yet as others pointed out, Goodell works on behalf of the NFL owners.

To oust Snyder, the measure must go through the league's executive committee before at least 24 of 32 team owners vote to remove Snyder.

Last month, rumors emerged that other owners were "counting votes" in hopes of pushing Snyder out of his position. However, Goodell said he wasn't aware of any such initiative, cautioning to let the investigation play out before reaching any conclusions.

Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney said she plans to issue a subpoena that would compel Snyder to testify in front of Congress.