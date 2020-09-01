Roger Goodell Announces 2 Phrases That Will Be In NFL End Zones

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell had a conference call this Tuesday, where he addressed how the league will handle the pandemic and social justice issues.

Goodell, who recently admitted that he was wrong for trying to silence his players’ peaceful protests in the past, has taken a new approach. He’s made it very clear that he wants to be on the players’ side in this fight to end police brutality.

“The NFL stands with the black community, players, clubs and fans confronting systemic racism,” Goodell said during his conference call. “We will not relent in our work’ Says league will honor victims of police brutality throughout season.”

It appears Goodell wants to back his words with action. The NFL will have the phrases “End Racism” and “It Takes All of Us” painted in the end zones this season.

Roger Goodell said phrases "End Racism" and "It Takes All of Us' will be in end zones in NFL stadiums this season — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 1, 2020

This might seem like a very small gesture, but the NFL needs to walk before it can run.

Minor actions like this could eventually lead to major change from the NFL. At the very least, it’s a huge change from what we saw from the league back in 2017.

Fans will get to a first glance at these new-look end zones when the Texans take on the Chiefs next Thursday. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium.