Roger Goodell Asked About Dave Portnoy: NFL World Reacts

FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 07: Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy looks on prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 7, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

During this Wednesday's hearing regarding the Washington Commanders' work culture, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

For the past few years, Portnoy has publicized his beef with Goodell. He even posted a video of himself being thrown out of the Super Bowl a few years ago.

Rep. Jim Jordan used this hearing on Wednesday as a chance to ask Goodell about his history with Portnoy.

"Why do you ban Dave Portnoy from NFL games? He’s a journalist. In fact, he’s a sports journalist," Rep. Jordan said. "Why is he banned?"

"Congressman, I’m not familiar with that issue," Goodell replied. "I'm happy to check with my staff, but I’m unaware of that."

There are people who believe Goodell was lying with this response.

On the flip side, there are fans who simply do not care about this rift between Goodell and Portnoy.

"Snyder should have gone, and this sort of nonsense is the cover he'll use to explain it and justify it," Neal Coolong of USA TODAY Sports tweeted. "Great work, everyone."

Portnoy replied to Goodell's comments on Twitter. His response was exactly what you'd expect from him.

It's tough to really figure out what Congress or Goodell really gain from this discussion.

Congress is supposed to focus on the serious allegations the Commanders are facing right now.