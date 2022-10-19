Roger Goodell Asked If He Had Problem With Jim Irsay's Dan Snyder Comment

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 28: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks on stage to kick off round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay caused a stir on Tuesday when he said there "is merit" to removing Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder.

Naturally, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about Irsay's comments, and while he didn't endorse them, he didn't condemn them either.

"Interesting juxtaposition in NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s comments. On one hand, he disclosed that he more or less told owners to stay quiet on Dan Snyder until the investigation is complete. On the other, when asked if he had a problem with Jim Irsay speaking out … 'No,'” said Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

Goodell won't come right out and say it, but it is becoming increasingly more obvious that the NFL wants Snyder to sell the team.

First, there were Al Michaels' comments on Thursday Night Football during the Commanders-Bears game last week. Couple that in with the ESPN report about Snyder insinuating he has dirt on the league and Irsay's quotes yesterday, and it is clear the NFL wants the embattled owner out.

Snyder won't go down without a fight though, so prepare for both sides to dig in in the coming months.