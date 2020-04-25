If you’re up late on a Friday watching the NFL Draft, you’re probably pretty comfortable at this point. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has joined the rest of us.

We’re closing in on the end of night two of the 2020 NFL Draft. There are a few picks left in the third round. Usually, Goodell only announced the first round, but with this virtual draft, he is shouldering the load once again today.

90 picks in, and it looks like he’s getting a bit tired. With the 92nd pick of the draft, the New England Patriots took UCLA Bruins star tight end Devin Asiasi. Goodell announced the pick while very reclined in his living room chair.

As is the case with any interesting draft moments, it has gone viral. Goodell is always an easy target. If anything, this has made him more relatable.

Mr. Rogers vibes. You deserve a seat. Really done well w this pic.twitter.com/Q8ntNom3ax — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) April 25, 2020

Twas the night before weekend

And all through the quar

People were desperate

And spiritually sore

So I raced to my basement

Aware of the times

Blessed to be dressed

In Jim Nantz Collection by Vineyard Vines pic.twitter.com/nhSdv7QWbo — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) April 25, 2020

Hopefully Roger Goodell gets some decent sleep when this wraps up. His work for the weekend isn’t over quite yet.

It is unclear if he’ll be doing every pick tomorrow as well, but if so, he’ll be very busy. The fourth through seventh rounds take place at noon, and will run into the evening.

Hopefully he has a strong coffee ready for tomorrow to power through to the end here.

[James Slater]