Roger Goodell Has Sent A New Message To Colin Kaepernick

Despite a clear willingness to play, Colin Kaepernick is still without a team heading into the 2020 NFL season.

That’s due in no small part to the NFL owners, who wanted no part of the backlash to his 2016 national anthem protests despite the talent and experience he brings to the table. But in the wake of the national movements for social justice, the NFL is reevaluating its view on Kaepernick.

Appearing on Emmanuel Acho’s Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man show, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had a message for Kaepernick. He apologized for not listening to Kaepernick earlier and not understanding what he was trying to bring attention to.

“I wish we had listened earlier, Kaep, to what you were kneeling about and what you were trying to bring attention to,” Goodell said. It’s a statement that may fall on deaf ears though. It’s still up to the owners to offer Kaepernick a workout, let alone a contract.

This is what Roger Goodell told @EmmanuelAcho in response to how he would apologize to Colin Kaepernick: “I wish we had listened earlier, Kaep, to what you were kneeling about and what you were trying to bring attention to.” https://t.co/xAR2uJsPTq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 23, 2020

Colin Kaepernick isn’t exactly hurting for an NFL contract though. Between the litany of brand deals he’s received and the confidential settlement he got from the NFL, he’s set.

Kaepernick hasn’t taken a snap since Week 17 of the 2016 season against the Seattle Seahawks. But as Aldon Smith has proven, a lengthy time out of the NFL won’t stop teams from giving out contracts.

It’s pretty absurd that an experienced arm like Kaepernick can’t find work while some of the awful backups we’ve seen continue to get work.

Whether Roger Goodell is sincere in his apology or not, he’s contributed to possibly-irreparable harm to Kaepernick’s NFL career.