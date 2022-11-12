Roger Goodell Has Telling Update On NFL's Future Abroad

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses the media on February 09, 2022 at the NFL Network's Champions Field at the NFL Media Building on the SoFi Stadium campus in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will square off in Munich. It won't be the last time the NFL hosts a game in Germany, that's for sure.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell revealed that at least four more games will be played in Germany through 2025.

"In our commitment, we're going to play the next four years, at least, and with at least four games," Goodell said at a fan forum. "I wouldn't be surprised if it expanded beyond that at some point soon."

The NFL will have an annual game in Germany over the next three seasons. Frankfurt will host two games in the coming years.

Düsseldorf could also emerge as a host for future NFL games in Germany. Nothing is set in stone at this time though.

According to ESPN, Germany has become the NFL's top market in Europe. That explains why the league is excited about this international series.

Fans in Germany will get to watch seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady in action this Sunday. That's quite a way to kick off the league's involvement in Germany.