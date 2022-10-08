Roger Goodell Hints At Major NFL Expansion

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 28: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks on stage to kick off round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Scoot on over, college football and its eventual playoff expansion. It's now Roger Goodell and the NFL getting in on the fun.

Roger Goodell's mission has been to make the NFL an internationally-known business. It appears he's taking it one step further than just playing a game or two overseas, though.

Goodell is hinting at the possibility of having a four-team division in Europe. Two teams would be based in London, similar to Los Angeles with the Rams and Chargers.

“There’s no question that London could support not just one franchise, I think two franchises,” Goodell began, via Pro Football Talk. “I really believe that.”

The NFL would then find two more locations throughout Europe to complete the four-team division.

It's only preliminary right now, but Goodell seems intent on making it happen.

“That’s part of what we’re doing, right?” Goodell said. “We’re trying to sort of see, could you have multiple locations in Europe where you could have an NFL franchise? Because it would be easier as a division.”

Travel becomes an issue if there's only two teams in Europe. Expanding to four would then allow Roger Goodell to create a division. Those teams would play each other six times, meaning it would limit travel.

Would you like to see the NFL expand and create four teams in Europe?